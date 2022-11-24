Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda lands into legal trouble; Hyderabad Court delays OTT release

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest blockbuster hit Yashoda has landed in controversy post many days after release. The action thriller, directed by Hari and Harish, is facing a roadblock by Hyderabad Civil court. According to reports, The EVA IVF Hospital has taken legal action against Yashoda for showing their hospital in a negative light. The EVA IVF Hospital claimed that the way the surrogacy mafia is shown in the film can harm their credibility and reputation. The hospital’s administration has asserted that the film is damaging its reputation and filed a petition in court. The Hyderabad court responded to the case and decided in the hospital’s favour by postponing the film’s OTT release. Reportedly, till December 19, Yashoda will not be able to release on OTT platforms.

The hospital also stated in the petition that the film misused their name and put them in a bad light. For the unversed, Yashoda revolves around the surrogacy mafia in the hospital named IVF, where Samantha played the role of a surrogate mother in the film. The makers have received letters from the civil court ordering them to stop the film’s digital release or premiere while the case is still ongoing. More details about the case will be announced after the hearing next month. About Yashoda Yashoda also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukandan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles, along with others. Released in cinema halls on 11th November in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Yashoda is still minting moolah at the box office.

Samantha to the audience on Yashoda's success On 18th November, the actress thanked the audience for their response to the film. She took to her Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note, "Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.