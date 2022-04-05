Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda to release on August 12

She has proved her acting mettle and achieved stardom with The Family Man 2 web series. Her special number Oo Antava from Pushpa created a massive buzz not only in India but internationally too. Now, Samantha gears up for another interesting project titled Yashoda. Helmed by Hari- Harish, the movie is all set to release on August 12th.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says, "Samantha has given a phenomenal performance not just in acting but also in the fight sequences of Yashoda. We're simultaneously releasing the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12th. The shoot will be wrapped up by May end. This Action Thriller has a plot that can pull national-level audience to theatres. Finishing a major schedule on a massive set recently, we're heading to another shooting schedule today in Kodaikanal". Check out movie release date poster below: Besides Samantha, Yashoda, the much-awaited action-thriller will see Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.