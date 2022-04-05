Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda to release on August 12

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Apr 05, 2022 05:24 PM IST  |  20.1K
Yashoda to release on August 12
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda to release on August 12
Advertisement

She has proved her acting mettle and achieved stardom with The Family Man 2 web series. Her special number Oo Antava from Pushpa created a massive buzz not only in India but internationally too. Now, Samantha gears up for another interesting project titled Yashoda. Helmed by Hari- Harish, the movie is all set to release on August 12th. 

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says, "Samantha has given a phenomenal performance not just in acting but also in the fight sequences of Yashoda. We're simultaneously releasing the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12th. The shoot will be wrapped up by May end. This Action Thriller has a plot that can pull national-level audience to theatres. Finishing a major schedule on a massive set recently, we're heading to another shooting schedule today in Kodaikanal".

Check out movie release date poster below:

yashoda_release_date.jpg

Besides Samantha, Yashoda, the much-awaited action-thriller will see Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!