Samantha says 'absolute fav' as she goes down the memory lane and remembers Oh! Baby on 3 years of release

Samantha is undoubtedly the most popular South Indian actress at the moment. Since her career began to the current times, she slowly unleashed her potential as an actress, and put forth commendable performances with her roles in various movies. One such performance was as Baby, in the movie Oh! Baby (2019.)

Today, exactly 3 years ago, Oh Baby released in theaters and became blockbuster hit. As the Oh! Baby clocks 3 of release, Samantha went down memory lane and remembered the film. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Absolute fav." Oh! Baby is one of Samantha's best performances till date and is a very enjoyable entertainer.

The Telugu film was a remake of the South Korean drama, Miss Granny. Starring Teja Sajja, Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh, Urvasi, Rajendra Prasad and Pragathi, among others, the film shows how an old lady’s life transforms when she turns into a young woman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has a bucket full of films lined up. She is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, which is in the post-production stage. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Dev Mohan as the lead actor and also marks the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Arha in Tollywood. She recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming romantic Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The actress also has another pan Indian film titled Yashoda.

The South diva will mark her Bollywood debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film Citadel with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love with John Philip. Samantha will be making her debut on the popular show Koffee with Karan 7 and has wrapped up shooting for the episode.