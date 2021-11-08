Samantha says 'hard times reveal true friends' as she pens a birthday post for her doctor

Samantha has penned a heartfelt birthday note for her doctor Manjula Anagani and it speaks volumes about their strong friendship. Calling herself lucky for having a friend like her, Sam wrote, "Happy birthday @drmanjulaanaganiofficial ...I consider myself lucky to have a friend like you."

"They say hard times reveal true friends…. No truer friend than you doc...I hope you know how much you’re loved today happy birthday !," Samantha further wrote on her Instagram and shared a few photos from Dr Manjula Anagani pre-birthday celebrations.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sam has wrapped up shooting for Gunasekhar's mythological magnum opus, Shaakunthalam and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

She will soon kickstart shooting for her new bilingual film with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan.

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya who got married in October 2017, have parted ways. The duo released a long statement about it and said, we have "part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".