Samantha says she ‘looks possessed’ as she shares yet another intense workout video; WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has blessed our Instagram feeds with yet another workout video. The actress is seen doing intense workout in the clip captioned, “I look possessed”. Samantha who is considered a fitness freak recently kicked in the latest workout challenge on social media . Titled ‘Level Up’, the challenge invites everyone to burn their access calories without using the gym equipment.

Samantha captioned the video, “Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment 'level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN..When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me.. I challenge you .. let’s do it #levelupchallenge”. Since her post, several fans have been sharing their clips attempting the ‘Level Up’ challenge. The actress has been resharing these videos on her Instagram handle as a mark of appreciation.

Last week, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a video of her intense prep for Pushpa: The Rise song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava”. This was the first special number by the actress. She even thanked Pushpa lead Allu Arjun for the song. The actress informed that she was reluctant to do it, but Allu Arjun motivated her to grab this opportunity.

In the meantime, Samantha will appear in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vignesh Shivan has helmed the film that jointly bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and is expected to hit the silver screens in February this year. She has also signed her first foreign film titled Arrangements of Love. The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name.

