Samantha sends birthday wishes to her Yashoda co-star Unni Mukundan; Film's teaser released

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Shaakuntalam star wrote, "Happy birthday @Iamunnimukundan #YashodaTheMovie." Furthermore, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma, and others will also play crucial roles in the upcoming suspense drama.

Actor Unni Mukundan has turned 35 today and marking his special day, the makers of his upcoming new age thriller, Yashoda took to Twitter to wish the star. They wrote, "Wishing the handsome & talented actor @Iamunnimukundan a Happiest Birthday - Team #YashodaTheMovie #HBDUnniMukundan https://bit.ly/YashodaTeaser @Samanthaprabhu2 @varusarath5 @harishankaroffi @hareeshnarayan #Manisharma @krishnasivalenk @SrideviMovieOff @PulagamOfficial." In addition to this, the protagonist of the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also penned a birthday wish for the fellow actor.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director duo Hari and Harish confirmed that the crime shown in the movie is based on a true event. They were quoted saying, "The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in the society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavor to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes is the plot."

Expected to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously, Yashoda will feature music composed by Mani Sharma. In addition to this, the movie's technical crew has Marthand K. Venkatesh as the editor and M Sukumar as the cinematographer.

Apart from this, Samantha will also headline Gunasekhar's mythological film Shaakuntalam. This is the first time she will be doing a mythological character in her career.

