Samantha sends love to A Aa co-star Nithiin as he clocks 20 years in Tollywood; Calls him 'Rockstar'

As Nithiin clocked 20 years as an actor in Tollywood, his dear friend and co-star Samantha sent him a special message.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jun 14, 2022 10:33 AM IST  |  5.4K
Samantha sends love to A Aa co-star Nithiin as he clocks 20 years in Tollywood
Samantha sends love to A Aa co-star Nithiin as he clocks 20 years in Tollywood; Calls him 'Rockstar'
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

As Nithiin clocked 20 years as an actor in Tollywood, his dear friend and A Aa co-star Samantha sent him a special message. The actress reshared his heartfelt note on his 20 years journey on her Instagram story and sent him love and wishes. She also called him 'Rockstar'. 

Taking to her Instagram, Samantha congratulated Nithiin for such a huge milestone as she wrote, 20 yearssssss...lezzzzeeenddaaarryyyy. Paapaa@actor_nithiin. Rockstar."

samantha_nithiin_wishes_20_years.jpg

It is to be noted that Samantha and Nithiin shared the screen in a film titled A Aa in 2016, which became a blockbuster hit. Nithiin and Samantha’s sizzling chemistry in the film had impressed the movie buffs. the film was a big hit with the audience, and it minted a big moolah at the box office. Samantha took home the Best Actress Award from Filmfare Awards South in 2017. 

This morning, Nithiin penned an heartfelt as he completed 2 decades in Telugu film industry as his debut movie Jayam was released. The actor wrote,  "Dear Friends. 20 years ago, I embarked on my journey with JAYAM, which was my first film. Words simply can't describe how I'm feeling today but I will try. Firstly, I sincerely thank Teja garu for giving me my first break, recognizing the actor in me.I thank all the directors, producers, actors, technicians, staff and crew of every film I worked on. Without you, I wouldn't be where I am today. I'm grateful for this beautiful journey and thank everyone who sailed with me, by supporting and believing in me, through the highs and lows. Your love kept me going. Last, but not the least, heartfelt gratitude to my fans who sustained me by their unfading faith. LOVE ALWAYS NITHIIN."

Also Read: Nithiin pens a heartfelt note as he clocks 20 glorious years in Tollywood: Can't describe how I'm feeling

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has begun shooting for the second schedule of upcoming romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The Shiva Nirvana directorial, which has been creating a huge buzz since its inception will be out in cinema halls on 23 December this year. Nithiin, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his action film Macherla Niyojakavargam. The film was scheduled to release in April but got postponed. Now, Macherla Niyojakavargam will release worldwide in theatres on August 12.

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!