Samantha sends love to A Aa co-star Nithiin as he clocks 20 years in Tollywood; Calls him 'Rockstar'
As Nithiin clocked 20 years as an actor in Tollywood, his dear friend and A Aa co-star Samantha sent him a special message. The actress reshared his heartfelt note on his 20 years journey on her Instagram story and sent him love and wishes. She also called him 'Rockstar'.
Taking to her Instagram, Samantha congratulated Nithiin for such a huge milestone as she wrote, 20 yearssssss...lezzzzeeenddaaarryyyy. Paapaa@actor_nithiin. Rockstar."
It is to be noted that Samantha and Nithiin shared the screen in a film titled A Aa in 2016, which became a blockbuster hit. Nithiin and Samantha’s sizzling chemistry in the film had impressed the movie buffs. the film was a big hit with the audience, and it minted a big moolah at the box office. Samantha took home the Best Actress Award from Filmfare Awards South in 2017.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has begun shooting for the second schedule of upcoming romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The Shiva Nirvana directorial, which has been creating a huge buzz since its inception will be out in cinema halls on 23 December this year. Nithiin, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his action film Macherla Niyojakavargam. The film was scheduled to release in April but got postponed. Now, Macherla Niyojakavargam will release worldwide in theatres on August 12.