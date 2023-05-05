Samantha set 'no f**in balloons' rule for her birthday; Actress shares glimpse of 'The week that was'

Samantha turned 36 on April 28. The actress celebrated her special day with team Citadel in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. Now, sharing a series of photos and videos from her birthday surprise by Citadel makers Raj&DK, Samantha wrote, "The rules were simple...No surprises, no cake. certainly no f****** balloons. I clearly get what I want."

From listening to Gayatri Mantra, and visiting a temple to googling her name as she ranks #1 on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list, Samantha had an amazing time on her special day with her family away from home. Her makeup artist Rohit commented on the post: "Best, i love the Suprise which you had warned everyone about that you don’t want. Voila!!!!!! Celebs like Rhea Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan and others also showered her with love and best wishes.

Samantha, as we all know enjoys unblemished stardom. She not only excels as an actor but also turns heads with her on-screen charisma and off-screen bond with fans on Twitter. Despite being busy with her movie releases and shoots, Sam makes sure to reply to her fans on social media.

Samantha's birthday celebration with team Citadel

Meanwhile, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla for her latest release Shaakuntalam, Samantha opened up about her health condition and tough times. "The one thing I was fighting hard to get back to was my work," said the Citadel actress.

"I'm very grateful to all the producers and directors who understood what I was going through, who waited patiently for me to get back, who are patient right now on sets. No day is the same. Every day is different. There are highs, there are lows, and there are really bad lows," she added.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the need for pay parity in the industry; Says 'Want it to be a byproduct..'