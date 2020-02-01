Samantha shares an adorable photo with Aswathama actor Naga Shaurya

South star Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter space and shared a photo with Aswathama actor Naga Shaurya.

Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada starrer Ashwathama hit the big screens on January 31, 2020. Naga Shaurya has also written the story for the film and it marks the debut of Ramana Teja as the director. It is well known that the film is based on true events that happened to a friend of Naga Shaurya. Apparently, the actor penned down the script after taking permission from his friends.

Now, actor Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter space and shared a photo with Aswathama actor Naga Shaurya. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Wishing the sweetest and most hardworking @IamNagashaurya on the super success of his film #Aswathama... we have a new action hero in town… you know which film you need to book your tickets for this weekend #onemanshow”

Wishing the sweetest and most hardworking @IamNagashaurya on the super success of his film #Aswathama .. we have a new action hero in town .. you know which film you need to book your tickets for this weekend #onemanshow pic.twitter.com/1RZe4tFRD1 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 1, 2020

The film started going viral after the makers revealed the trailer. In the trailer, Naga Shaurya, Mehreen Pirzada, Prince Cecil and Krishna Murali Posani were seen delivering stunning performance and the same can be expected in the film. After a number of films that were not welcomed greatly, this film comes as a turning point to Naga Shaurya, as he will be seen in an action hero avatar for the first time, shedding his lover boy image. The actor has apparently had tattooed his chest as he has scenes where he will be flaunting his toned body.

