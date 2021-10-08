Samantha shares cryptic message post separation from Naga Chaitanya; Says 'Why women are questioned & not men'

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation has become the biggest headline in the news. Today, Samantha took to her social media and shared a cryptic quote post separation from Naga Chaitanya. The actress shared author Farida's quote which talks about how women are questioned and criticised for their decisions while men are treated differently.

Ever since rumours and the official announcement of separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been all over the news for the various reasons how their marriage because of her. Well, although she never reacted to any of that. Today, she gave a befitting reply about how only women are questioned always and men can just live without any questions and justifications.

She shared a good morning quote written by author Farida, which reads, "If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals."

A few days ago, to the much shock and dismay of fans, the popular Tollywood couple announced the news of their separation after four years of marriage on their respective Instagram handles. However, the couple will remain, friends, as they know each other for a decade.

Meanwhile, reportedly, it is being said that Samantha has got back to work after a month of break. She will make her first public appearance post separation on Jr NTR's hosted show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.