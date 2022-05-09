Samantha shares a cute pic with Vijay Deverakonda & pens a birthday note; Calls him 'incredibly inspiring'

Samantha, co-star and friend of Vijay Deverakonda, shared a cute of the actor and penned a lovely note to wish him a happy birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday #LIGER @TheDeverakonda. You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year.Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless."

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently in Kashmir, shooting for his upcoming romantic film Shiva Nirvana's directorial, VD11 with Samantha, has celebrated his birthday on sets. The makers shared a few pics of the actor's birthday celebrations on sets and they are going viral.