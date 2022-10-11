Samantha shares FIRST selfie with a powerful message after making her social media comeback
After being missing in action for a month or more, Samantha made her social media come back a few days ago
After being missing in action for a month or more, Samantha made her social media come back a few days ago. Today, the actress shared a selfie without revealing her face and flaunting her t-shirt with powerful message 'you will never walk alone.' The actress also captioned the same, "In case you needed to hear this as well.YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE."
Samantha's friends Neeraja Kona, and Kresha Bajaj took to the comment section and wrote 'Never' and 'More power to you'. Samantha's tee is the slogan of Liverpool football club and looks like she stands by it too.
Take a look at Samantha's pic here:
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been away from social media platforms for a long time now for unknown reasons. There were reports circulating on social media platforms that the actor has fallen ill and is taking treatment for skin disease in the US. Soon it was also reported that she went the United States to prepare for her the Hindi series 'Citadel', co-starring Varun Dhawan. The South diva will mark her Bollywood debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film Citadel, which is set in the 1990s.
On October 7, The Yashoda actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a picture of her pet Sasha and captioned the post, "Down not out !!". Varun Dhawan commented on the post with a high-five emoji. “Stronger than ever,” wrote film director Shiva Nirvana, and director Nandini Reddy added, “Hello hello hello.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a busy phase on the work front with back-to-back movies in South and Bollywood as well. She is gearing up for the release of Yashoda. Directed by duo Hari and Harish, the film is set to make her first appearance in Hindi theaters with Yashoda.
Samantha's next project is a mythological film Shaakuntalam, which features her as princess Shakuntala. Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie was announced to release on November 4, but got postponed. The makers announced that Shaakuntalam will now release in 3D so a new release date will be announced soon. She will also be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Khushi, slated to hit the screens this December. This will be her second film with the Liger star after Mahanati (2018).