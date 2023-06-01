Samantha shares 'friend' Vijay Deverakonda stood through her highs and lows in life; Drops pic from Turkey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have become good friends as they are working together on a romantic film titled Kushi. Today, the actress shared a pic with him from the shoot in Turkey. She raised a toast to her friendship with Vijay and penned a special note, where she revealed how he has been through her highs and lows in life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a photo with Vijay Deverakonda from the Kushi shoot in Turkey. The duo can be seen posing for the pic with a smile after enjoying a yummy meal. The camera behind the pic is director Shiva Nirvana.

She also penned a note for Vijay Deverakonda and called him a friend who has been through thick and thin in her life. She wrote, Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!! @thedeverakonda @shivanirvana621 #Kushi."

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry and bond have become a fan favourite too. The posters, BTS pics, and songs of the film have received a huge response from the audiences. The Liger actor also has been very supportive to Samantha by giving a shoutout to her during hard times, sending love for her film and etc.

Check out Samantha's post for Vijay Deverakonda from Kushi shoot here:



About Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s film reportedly revolves around an unconventional love story. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Prawin Pudi is the editor while G Murali is the DOP.

Kushi will have pan Indian release on September 1. With the first single, it has been confirmed that Kushi will be out in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have a fun time as they explore Turkey; See PICS