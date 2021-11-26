Samantha shares funny candid moment with Family Man 2 directors Raj & DK as she bags big award for webseries

Samantha is on spree of recieving accolades and awards for her negative performance in the Hindi web series The Family Man 2. She bagged yet another award for the web series and shared a funny candid pic with directors Raj and DK as she penned a note.

Samantha shared a pic with Raj and DK as she posed with her award. However, it is her face that camera captured at wrong time. Although the actress stated that she was laughing, the pics turns to look like she is crying.

Sharing the pic, Samantha wrote, We couldn't get one good picture so I sacrificed. I look like I'm crying while laughing in this picture. Well, the photo struggles are real and we surely can relate.

The actress recently attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa with members of Family Man 2 team. She was the first South Indian actress to be invited as a speaker to the film festival.

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu is basking in the well-deserved praise that is coming her way for The Family Man 2, she is also busy with a bunch of upcoming projects including Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan and Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which she is sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati.

She has two upcoming bilingual films with directors Hari, Hari Shankar and another with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan.