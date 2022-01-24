Samantha shares a heartfelt note on National Girl Child Day, says ‘Let her prosper, let her soar'

Today is National Girl Child Day and marking the day with celebrating girl power, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle. Sharing an adorable picture where she is seen playing with an infant, the actress wrote, “Let her prosper, let her soar... Help her build her wings and break the constraints.. A girl today is the woman this nation needs tomorrow! #NationalGirlChild Day.” The star is all smiles as she pampers the little one.

This is not the first time that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared her views on women empowerment. Not a long time ago, the actress rooted for Priyanka Chopra as she shared an inspiring message on financial independence for women. The Mary Kom star said in an interview with Jay Shetty, “My father told me when I was very young, my mom since I was 9-year-old, you will have financial independence before anything you do. Doesn’t matter whose daughter you are or who are you married to. It doesn’t matter. You’ll stand on your own feet. And there’s such a power to that. I put that in my head. I was ambitious since I was 12 years old. I decided every year what I wanted to be, and it changed every year.”

In the meantime, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is vacationing in Switzerland right now. The star has been sharing a glimpse of her vacation with her fans on Instagram. Recently, ‘The Family Man 2’ actress shared a photo from her trip, where she is seen in a black crop top paired with jeans. The actress poses, facing towards the beautiful view on her vacay.