Samantha shares a hilarious post of her 'super busy day' & her goofy photos are spreading a wave of happiness

Samantha Ruth Prabhu yet again treats her over 23 million Instagram followers with goofy photos as she gives us a glimpse of her 'super busy day'. Flaunting her glowing skin and happy face, Sam shared a few photos on IG and captioned them, "We had a super busy day ….Made it from the couch to the bed."

One can see, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her makeup artist Sadhana Singh enjoying an off-day at the actress' house. She is clearly spreading a wave of happiness and love with another set of beautiful photos, and we cannot get over it.

Take a look at her post below:

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi co-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film, helmed by Vignesh Shivan received an immense response from the audience and critics alike. It also went on to earn pretty well at the box office.

Meanwhile, she is currently shooting for the last schedule of Yashoda and is looking forward to the release of Shaakuntalam. Sam also has Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi. She will begin the second schedule of the upcoming project on June 8.

Besides this, she also has Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK with Varun Dhawan in the lead. Samantha is also set to make her Hollywood debut with BAFTA-winning director, Philip John's film Arrangements of love.

Also Read| Jawan: Not Nayanthara but Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the first choice of Shah Rukh Khan starrer