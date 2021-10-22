Samantha shares photos from her visit to a Rishikesh ashram; Excited to stand where the Beatles once did

Samantha is currently on a spiritual trip to Rishikesh with her bestie Shilpa Reddy. The stunner has now shared a glimpse of her visit to the ashram and she looks happiest. One can see in the photos, Sam is fangirling as she visits a place where the Beatles once did.

From practising meditation to spending time amidst nature, Sam is enjoying every bit of her Char Dham yatra. Looks like Samantha is taking her personal space to cope with the recent tumult in her life. Sharing the latest photos on Instagram, Sam wrote, "To stand where the Beatles once did....At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram where they practised 'Transcendental Meditation ‘ and wrote some of their famous songs.. 48 of them .. I mean (heart emoticons) #fangirlforever."

One can see, Sam is sporting an ankle-length dress with a stole and she looks pretty as always. She also gives us a glimpse of the Maharishi ashram having photo frames of Beatles.

Take a look

Also Read: PHOTO: Samantha teams up elegant pink kurta set with a Fendi bag worth whopping price on her Char Dham yatra

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced separation recently with a statement released on Instagram. The statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship, which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."