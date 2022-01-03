Samantha shares a pic & reveals the two people who make her the happiest; More inside

Samantha, the social media queen, shares her day to day life details and gives an insight into her life. Today, yet again, the actress has shared a pic and revealed the two important people who make her happy in life. And they are Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ravindra.

Samantha shared a pic with Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ravindra and said 'what would I do without you guys.' The actress can be seen lazing around with her boys as they lay down on recliner sofas.

Rahul Ravindra is an actor and husband of her very close friend Chinmay Prasad, who has lent her voice to Samantha in most movies. Vennela Kishore is a popular comedian in Tollywood.

Samantha is making sure to spend most of her time with her loved ones post-split with Naga Chaitanya. They mutually announced their parting ways on social media fans after 4 years of marital bliss.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has already wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. She will also appear in Philip John directorial Arrangements of Love. To note, the film is an adaptation of the novel by Indian Timeri N Murari. Apart from that, the actress will also star in Vignesh Shivan’s next titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. It will likely hit the theatres in Feb 2022.