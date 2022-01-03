Samantha shares a pic & reveals the two people who make her the happiest; More inside
Samantha, the social media queen, shares her day to day life details and gives an insight into her life. Today, yet again, the actress has shared a pic and revealed the two important people who make her happy in life. And they are Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ravindra.
Samantha shared a pic with Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ravindra and said 'what would I do without you guys.' The actress can be seen lazing around with her boys as they lay down on recliner sofas.
Rahul Ravindra is an actor and husband of her very close friend Chinmay Prasad, who has lent her voice to Samantha in most movies. Vennela Kishore is a popular comedian in Tollywood.
Samantha is making sure to spend most of her time with her loved ones post-split with Naga Chaitanya. They mutually announced their parting ways on social media fans after 4 years of marital bliss.
