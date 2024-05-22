Samantha shares quote on life; fans connect it to Royal Challengers Bangalore aka RCB

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a name that needs no introduction. The star has always mesmerized her die-hard admirers with her top-notch performances and versatility. The actor is also known for her social media presence, through which she inspires and motivates others.

In a recent update, Samantha shared a quote about seeing someone win, and fans of hers have decoded that the post is for Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. Have a look!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post about winning

On May 22 morning, Samantha took to her social media platform and shared a picture of a quote that read, “I wanna see you win.” She also captioned the post and wrote, “Whatever your heart desires, Whatever aspirations you hold, I am rooting for you. You are deserving of victory.”

Soon after her post surfaced online, many fans took to her comments section and speculated that the post was about the upcoming match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on May 22, and the Theri actress is rooting for RCB.

A fan took to her comments section and wrote, "Samantha also know RCB won this IPL trophy." Another one wrote, "Celebration victory." One of Samantha's fans also took to her comments section and wrote, "She's quoting about life.. but some IPL kids yapping about the franchise they like."

Meanwhile, Samantha also took to her Instagram story section and shared a glimpse of her gym session, in which she was seen performing high-flying kicks. She captioned the video and wrote, “My kind of chill.”

Check out Samantha's high-flying kick

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is slated to return with Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in key roles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will play Honey and Bunny, respectively.

It will combine the heart-pounding aspects of a cutthroat spy action thriller with the gentle touch of a love story, all set against a magnificent 1990s backdrop. The online series has been created by Sita R. Menon, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D.K.

On the occasion of her 37th birthday, Samantha revealed her next project, Bangaram, under her production company, Tralala Moving Pictures. The film promises to feature her in an unseen avatar. Meanwhile, Samantha is also in talks with Mersal director Atlee Kumar to feature in his next adrenaline-rush project, along with Pan-Indian heartthrob Allu Arjun.

