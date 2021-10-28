Samantha shares stunning monochrome PICS as she wraps up her Dubai trip

Before heading back to her busy schedule, Samantha is making sure to spend some time with herself as she seems to be bitten by the travel bug. The actress went on a short trip to Dubai with her friends Preetham Jukalker and Sadhna Singh. The actress went on a two-day trip and is all set to return back home.

Sam shared a happy photo with her stylist and makeup artist who are also her close friends. One can see, the actress posing with a group of people by standing out in a white outfit. In another pic, she shared a pic with Sadhana with the caption beauties and also wrote 'self love is the best love.'

Take a look at her latest photo

Previously, the actress also gave a sneak peek into her yummy food as her first stop in Dubai was at a Lebanese restaurant.

Recently, Samantha did the Char Dham yatra with her best friend, Shilpa Reddy. The actress took the spiritual trip after her split with her estranged husband, Naga Chaitanya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will soon get back to work as she announced two bilingual films with Shantharuban and the director duo Hari-Harish. The actress has wrapped up Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.