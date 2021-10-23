Samantha shares surreal PHOTOS as she ends her spiritual trip; Kangana Ranaut REACTS

A week ago, Samantha flew to the Himalayas with her best friend Shilpa Reddy for a spiritual trip. The actress has ended her char Dham yatra today and took to social media to share her thoughts on how amazing the entire trip was along with a surreal pics. Kangana Ranaut reacted to her post saying wow, and soon enough Sam replied with a heart.

From climbing mountains, enjoying the sounds of the Ganga river, praying at Badrinath, havan at Yamunotri to sipping kulhad chai, the actress documented her trip by sharing pics and videos through her social media. Today, Samantha shared a picture of herself with her travel partner Shilpa Reddy from the Badrinath Temple as they posed near their chopper.

The Oh Baby actress also penned a note, which read, "End of an amazing trip #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath. I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas… ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods. It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official #soulsister."

Samantha will soon get back to work as she announced two bilingual films with Shantharuban and the director duo Hari-Harish.

