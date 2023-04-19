Samantha shines in Bvlgari's iconic diamond-studded Serpenti worth CRORES at Citadel premiere in London

Winning the internet with her classic look at the Citadel premiere in London, Samantha recently turned enough heads wearing Bulgari's signature icons. Sam sported a Victoria Beckham ensemble for the film's special screening. However, the highlight of the look was Bvlgari's iconic diamond-studded Serpenti necklace and a bracelet that cost a whopping Rs 5 crore approx.

One can see, Samantha makes an edgy and cool statement in the Serpenti necklace worth Rs 2,97,13,975, an iconic piece that brings together the sinuosity of the snake. She further accessorised the look with the sinuous coils of the timeless Serpenti bracelet (approx Rs 3 crore) that can be seen dancing around Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wrist.

Samantha in Bulgari

In the past, Kareena Kapoor Khan too was seen wearing BVLGARI Serpenti Neckpiece that grabbed our attention. She styled this piece of royalty with a pink strapless gown by Yousef-Al-Jasmi. This snake-inspired jewellery has become the favourite of many Indian and Hollywood celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Bella Hadid who wore it at Cannes 2017, Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio wore it at Cannes 2016 and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2006 at the international film festival.



A few years ago, Priyanka Chopra wore a similar signature serpenti necklace by Bulgari featuring a royal ruby pendant. She wore it with a risqué plunging V-neckline sequin dress.



(ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). What do you think about Samantha's latest look? Let us know in the comment section below.

