Samantha showers birthday love on Anushka Sharma; Calls her 'most adorable and loving soul'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma turns a year older today, May 1 and Samantha has penned a beautiful birthday note for her on Instagram. Sharing a photo of Anushka, Sam wrote, "Happy birthday to the most adorable and loving soul. I wish you love, light and laughter today and always."

Recently, Anushka too wished Sam on her 35th birthday. The two stunning ladies keep sharing inspiring messages and best wishes for each other, occasionally on social media. During one of the interviews, Sam confessed that she really likes Anushka's Instagram page as it 'empowers and makes you feel happy inside'.

Meanwhile, take a look at Samantha's birthday post for Anushka:

On the work front, Samantha is basking in the success of her recently released bilingual film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film is getting positive response from the audience and is earning pretty good at the box office.

Besides this, Sam has Shakuntalam, Yashoda and VD11. She is currently in Kashmir, busy shooting for Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer. The romantic drama is tentatively called VD11.