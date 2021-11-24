Samantha showers love on her furry friend & ‘little boi’ Hash as she celebrates pet’s third birthday; PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating the third birthday of her pet-friend, Hash. On this special occasion, she took to her Instagram space and shared an aww-dorable picture featuring herself with Hash. Sharing this picture, she captioned the post, “Here's to my little boi growing and looking for reasons to have more treats! (Paw prints and red heart emojis) #hashturns3”.

A few moments back, Samantha took to the photo-blogging site and shared a picture with her pet pitbull, Hash. As her furry friend turned three today, the Oh Baby actress is seen showering him with love. In the photograph, Hash is seen sitting on Samantha’s lap, as he enjoys a treat. A cake-topper with ‘Happy Birthday’ written on it also features in the picture. Not only this, Samantha also shared several photographs from the celebratory day on her Instagram stories. From cute throwback photos, to the most adorable-looking cupcakes for Hash, Samantha shared it all on her Instagram stories.

Take a look:

For the unversed, the Family Man 2 actress is a doting dog-parent. She has two dogs, Hash and Saasha. A few months back, Samantha posted the sweetest picture with her pets. The caption read, “Cleaned the 19th puddle of pee today and it’s only 9 am ..but the cherry on the cake has to be the moment that I sat down with my coffee thinking ha!! 5 minutes of calm now .. only to notice one tiny little monster running with her dripping pee pad all around the house.. and suddenly my coffee isn’t strong enough Say hello to SAASHA #pitbullsofinstagram #HashandSaasha #brotherandsister #itsgoingtobeaparty”.

