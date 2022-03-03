Samantha shows what all goes behind to achieve toned physique with her latest VIDEO

Samantha’s social media feed is the ultimate source of fitness motivation. From squats, aerobics to aerial yoga to deadlifts, the star has tried it all to be on the top of her fitness game. Adding to her workout quotient, the Yashoda actress shared another workout video on her social media handle. Samantha is seen performing some intense mat exercises.

Yesterday, the actress’ personal trainer, who is training Samantha for her upcoming unannounced projects, decoded some interesting facts about the star’s fitness regime. He said that the actress is someone who starts her day early and believes in getting her workout done in the wee hours. While prepping up for her song Oo Antava, Sam did a lot of conditioning workouts, and later on, her graceful moves were hailed by fans.

Check out the video below:

Just yesterday, the ‘Shaakuntalam’ star lauded Bollywood hunk, Tiger Shroff for his fitness quotient. The Baaghi actor posted a video performing reverse somersaults in the middle of the desert and impressed by it Samantha commented, “Good Lord”.

The actress has upcoming project Yashoda with director duo Hari Shankar and Harish. The star’s other projects include Shaakuntalam with Gunasekhar and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal helmed by Vignesh Shivan. Moving to Hollywood, Samantha will be making her debut with Philip John’s Arrangements of Love. All these projects are different and the actor will be essaying a lot of versatile roles in the near future.

