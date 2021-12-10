Samantha, Shriya Saran, Ram Charan have a gala time at Upasana's sister Anushpala's wedding reception

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shriya Saran and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy attended Upasana's sister Anushpala's wedding reception yesterday. For the wedding event, Sam picked chikankari embroidery saree having fine pearl and sequin detailing by Abhishek Sharma. On the other hand, Ram Charan looked dapper in a blue suit teamed with a white shirt.

The gorgeous Shriya Saran also attended Anushpala Kamineni's wedding reception in Hyderabad and she looked every bit gorgeous. Sharing a few photos on instagram from the gala night, Shilpa Reddy wrote, "Few of the best people in my life , who are Kind, empathetic ,progressive, fearless, focused ,compassionate, determined, crazy driven to create & make a difference."

Sam also shared a happy and glowing selfie of herself with Shriya and Shilpa from the wedding party.

Check out the photos below:

Anushpala Kamineni tied the knot yesterday with her fiance, Armaan Ebrahim. Anushpala, the daughter of Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni is the Vice President of the Apollo group.

Armaan Ebrahim is the son of the ex-Indian F3 champion Akbar Ebrahim and is a car racer from Chennai.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ram Charan and Upasana make for a royal couple at Anushpala Kamineni's wedding