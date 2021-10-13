Samantha signed her maiden Hindi project & to begin shoot soon?

After one month of a break, post-separation from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has got back to work and is making sure to sign back-to-back projects. While there have been reports that she will be foraying in Bollywood, now there are new rumours that the actress has already signed her maiden Hindi project and an announcement about it will be made soon.

After finalising the cast and crew of the Hindi project, the makers are reportedly set to announce it officially.

Samantha, who marked her debut in Hindi with The Family Man 2 web series and received a lot of accolades for her performance, is very excited about her journey in Bollywood. According to reports, she purchased a flat in Mumbai to focus on her Bollywood film career.

A source close to Samantha revealed to News18, “Samantha has seen a few houses in Juhu, Khar and Bandra (suburban Mumbai) and is yet to finalise it. This won’t be her permanent home and will continue to juggle between the two cities, Hyderabad and Mumbai."

Meanwhile, in the South, Samantha has wrapped up shooting for mythological film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan, directed by Gunasekhar. The film also marks the debut of Allu Arha in Tollywood. Her other project in Tamil titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is also wrapped up.

Samantha is yet to announce her next projects. Reportedly, she has signed a female-centric film in Telugu and the shoot will kick-start from November.