Samantha slams people who criticised her bold green gown look: Stop Judging a woman based on clothes

Samantha recently stole all the limelight with her stylish appearance in a green plunging gown at the Critics Choice Awards in Mumbai on March 10. While the actress looked absolutely stunning, netizens were not impressed with her latest choice of clothing and brutally trolled the 'Family Man 2' star for wearing a revealing outfit. Today, the actress shared a collage pic of herself in the same dress and penned a long note slamming trollers for judging her based on clothes.

The actress wrote, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education,social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2013" can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?."

She further added, "Turning that judgement inward and training it on Turning that judgement inward and training it on one's own is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good... lets's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person."

Check out Samantha's statement here: