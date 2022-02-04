Samantha slays in deep neck top & flaunts her bright smile as she gets papped post shoot; PICS

Samantha was spotted post-shoot in Hyderabad. The actress flaunted her bright smile, waved and posed for the paparazzi as they clicked her at the sets. She can be seen slaying the casual look to perfection as she opted for an all-black attire. The Shaakuntalam actress can be seen wearing black wide-leg jeans and deep neck striped tee.

Samantha's bright smile has definitely made our day. Check out pics here:

A few days ago, the actress was spotted at a salon in Mumbai. She caught the attention with her white ripped tee from R13 which had a special message.

It is not known what Samantha was shooting for a movie or advertisement. The actress has a pipeline of movies including mythological movie Shaakuntalam with Allu Arha and Dev Mohan, which is awaiting for grand release as she will be seen in the role of a princess. Her multistarrer film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is also waiting for release in April and the teaser will be unveiled on February 11. The Jaanu actress is currently busy shooting for pan Indian film Yashoda.

Apart from this, Samantha has also signed her first foreign film titled Arrangements of Love. The film is an adaptation of a novel of the same name. She is likely to announce her Bollywood debut film too.

