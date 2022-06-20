Samantha speaks about Karma & unfairness in life; Sadhguru says 'by now you should know life isn't fair'

Samantha recently hosted an environment event, Save Soil, an initiative by Sadhguru. While the pics of her in saree took the internet on fire, she also asked some interesting questions to Sadhguru about life and Karma. During their interaction, she asked if unfairness in one’s life can be due to one's 'past karma’. Responding to her, Sadhguru said, “I want the world to be fair to me is a schoolgirl question.

The actress asked a question that has been on her mind, “How much of one’s life is a result of their past karma? Are the injustices and unfairness that one faces in one’s life a result of their past karma, and if so, do you accept these injustices and find solace in the fact that the karma is being cleared, even though it might seem detrimental to our lives in so many ways…?” In return, Sadhguru asked Samantha if she still expects the world to be fair to her. He further said, “By now, you should know the world is not fair. It will not be fair.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021, leaving millions of fans heartbroken. Although no reason for their divorce was stated, Samantha accused the actress of having extra-marital affairs and abortions, promising not to be crushed by the personal insults and attacks. Some also claimed that Samantha's relationship with her stylist Preetham Jukalker was one of the reasons for their divorce.

Now, after many months of divorce, according to our source and an eyewitness, Chay has found love again as he was spotted with Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala at his new abode. "Chay was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad," adds the source.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya dating Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala after separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu