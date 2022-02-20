Samantha spends her Saturday by a waterfall, shares breathtaking PICS in pink swimwear

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is emerging to be one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. Samantha has impressed fans with her acts time and again. Be it on the big screen, or on digital platforms, Samantha has delivered quite a few memorable performances, which has earned her a huge number of fans and admirers over the years. The actress is quite active on social media, where she often shares updates on her life, and treats netizens to gorgeous and candid pictures as well. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Samantha took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen enjoying her day by a waterfall.

Sometime back, Samantha took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and dropped a couple of pictures from her relaxing weekend where, which she seemed to spend by the Athirappilly Falls in Kerala. In the first picture shared by Samantha, she is seen standing on a rock by the waterfall, while the golden sunlight shined on her. The actress is seen donning a pink tank top and matching skorts, while her hair is left open. In the second picture shared by Samantha, the actress is seen sitting down on the rock, with her back facing the camera.

Sharing the pictures on the ‘gram, Samantha wrote a beautiful caption which read, “Life. You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes ,as it ebbs and flows.”

After a few moments after Samantha shared the post, it was flooded with a lot of likes and love-filled comments from fans and friends alike.

Take a look at Samantha’s Instagram post:

