Samantha spends time amidst nature as she takes a spiritual trip to Uttarakhand

Tollywood's one of the most loved actresses, Samantha is currently on a short trip to Rishikesh. The actor who is spending enough time with her close people has taken a trip to Uttarakhand. The Oh Baby actress has shared a few photos as she visited an ashram. She also shared a picture having a long note about, "What are we seeking Happiness."

She also posted a photo of a pool as she is staying at 'The Roseate Ganges' in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Sam is enjoying 'me time' and is taking short trips before getting back to work. Samantha Akkineni, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, had said, "I just want to take a break for a month or two...I'm feeling a little burnt out now." Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking time to pamper herself and relax before jumping on to her next project.

Check out the photos posted by her on Instagram:

Also Read: WATCH: Samantha participates in an intense & crazy tug of war with her bestie; Pens a note to self

Sam and Naga Chaitanya recently released a statement about mutually parting ways. The couple who was married for 4 years, in a statement, said, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship, which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."