Samantha spends weekend with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and it was all about laughs, yummy food; PICS

Samantha's had the best weekend and her pics are proof of it. She spent Sunday with her girlfriends, actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Costume designer Neeraj Kona. Going by their pics, looks like the day was all about spending quality time, gossiping, happy laughs and devouring delicious Asian food. The girl gang are indeed goals.

Samantha, Varalaxmi and Neeraja prove that girls just want to have fun with their pics. While Samantha and Neeraj gave glimpses of what went into their tummy, from Sushi to desserts, it was all mouth-watering food. Varalaxmi was all praises for her Sam's beauty and we couldn't agree any less. The Naandhi actress also shared a pic with Samantha where they can be seen in big laughs but we wonder what the inside joke must be.

Check out pics here: