Samantha sports a head turning look as she parties wearing a striped thigh high slit ruffle dress; PHOTOS

Samantha recently partied with director Nandini Reddy and other close friends, and she managed to turn enough heads with her stunning look. The actress picked a navy and white striped dress by Jonathan Simkhai. One can see, she is acing the thigh-high slit cut dress having slim-fitting waistband and light gathers on sleeves.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed her look with delicate earrings, minimal makeup and hair tied in a bun. One can definitely take a note from the best in the industry on how to dress up minimal yet stylish at the party. When it comes to fashion, the oh Baby actress makes sure to turn enough heads with her striking appearance.

Take a look at her latest look:

For Diwali 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for an elegant brocade silk grey kurta pant set by Kshitij Jalori. Styled by Preetham Juklaker, she teamed her outfit with a long matching jacket.

On the work front, the actress has wrapped up shooting for Gunasekhar's mythological magnum opus, Shaakunthalam and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

She recently announced a bilingual film with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan on Dussehra. Billed to be a breezy different love story, the film will be produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu. Dream Warrior Pictures