Samantha strikes a sultry pose for the cover of Elle in a satin red dress

Super Deluxe, Oh! Baby or The Family Man 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in her long 11-year journey in the industry, has proved she is here to rule. She is definitely a trailblazer. The actress has now graced the cover of Elle Magazine and she looks every bit gorgeous in a red dress. One can see, she strikes a hot pose in a fiery red cowl dress.

Sam styled her cowl dress by Aroka with red heels and completed her look with sleek hairdo, minimal makeup and natural lips. Delicate bracelet and earrings gave a perfect glam touch to her stunning look. The queen is here to slay and how! Take a look:

#ELLEDigitalCoverStar: After a crackling 11-year career in the southern film industry, @Samanthaprabhu2 has now embarked on the second phase of her journey. pic.twitter.com/s43OgjS9mm — ELLE India (@ELLEINDIA) November 30, 2021

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha Akkineni opened up on touching new heights with her craft. "I think it has been great learning...Being in this industry, being in this profession is the greatest gift... I have grown both, as an actor and person in these 11 years... I'm in a place I am very grateful for and all the great things happening for me," Samantha Akkineni said as she described how professionally life has changed in the last 11 years of her career.