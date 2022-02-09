Samantha supports pregnant Kajal Aggarwal as she slams body shamers; Says 'you're always beautiful'

Samantha has come in support of pregnant Kajal Aggarwal as she is being body shamed during pregnancy. The Acharya actress penned a long note for ‘self-absorbed morons.’ Reacting to the post, Samantha cheered for her in the comments section. "You are and will always be beautiful," she wrote along with a heart emoji.

Kajal Aggarwal slammed the trollers for body shaming her in a long note. "During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne," a part of her note read. Kajal also shared a few pointers about how she deals with undefined feelings. Even Raashii Khanna and Eesha Rebba have supported the actress.

On January 1, Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu officially announced the news of their pregnancy. The couple are expecting their first baby and reportedly Kajal is in the 5th month of carrying. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30th, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The duo were friends for 7 years and were in a relationship for 3 years before the wedding.

On the professional front, Kajal is waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film directed by Siva Koratala also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

Also Read: Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal slams body shamers; Says 'we don’t need to be made uncomfortable' as she pens a note