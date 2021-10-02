Samantha switches off comments on divorce announcement post with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have parted ways and officially announced the saddening news with a note on their respective social media handles. However, Samantha disabled comments on her divorce announcement post with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The fans of both #ChaySam are extremely heartbroken by this news.

The announcement note says that both mutually agreed to part ways but shall remain, friends, as they know each other since decades. In the post, they have also asked for privacy from everyone including fans and media.

Although the separation is mutual, there have been several rumours pointing to Samantha. While some kept saying mean things to her, others trolled the Oh Baby actress for various things.

Rumours about their separation began when Samantha dropped Akkineni from her surname on social media handles. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya remained tight-lipped about the troubled relationship till today because they were waiting for the release of Love Story movie as per our sources.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love on the sets of their film Ye Maaya Chesave and in 2014 they started dating. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had a fairytale destination wedding in 2017 in Goa. They took vows first in a traditional Hindu wedding followed by a Christian wedding amidst close friends and family members. Ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced that they are separating officially.