Samantha in Switzerland: A trip about laughs, yummy food and best time with a best friend; VIDEO

Samantha has been bitten by the travel bug after enjoying her days in Switzerland with her best friend Shilpa Reddy. On Monday, the Jaanu star took to social media to share a mini vlog from her trip and well, her pictures certainly will leave you in awe. The video gives a glimpse of her spending time with her BFF, savouring yummy food and enjoying breathtaking views of snowfall.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha shared several photos from her Switzerland exploration in one video. In one of the photos, Samantha posed for a selfie with her best friend Shilpa on a flight. In others, she is seen enjoying the breathtaking views of snowfall and mountains. The actress also gave us a glimpse of the yummy food she enjoyed on the trip.

Samantha has also especially learned skiing for her trip and also dropped a mesmerizing picture from her snowy getaway and shared her fun skiing experience.

Meanwhile, Samantha was recently seen in the pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise as she wooed the audience with her sizzling performance on the chartbuster Oo Antava. She is now waiting for the release of Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the actress is playing the titular role in the film. She also has Vignesh Shivan's Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

