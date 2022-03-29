Samantha takes up Tiger Shroff's Attack Challenge; Showcases her intense workout & nominates Arjun Kapoor

Samantha is a fitness freak and there is no denying about it. Almost every day, the actress shares a glimpse of her workout sessions but today's comes with a twist. The actress took up a workout challenge from Tiger Shroff and flaunted her killer workout.

Samantha shared her challenge video on her Instagram. In the video, she could be seen diligently following her workout regime with energy and power. The actress can also be seen lifting some heavyweights as she took up the challenge from Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and further nominated Arjun Kapoor to continue the challenge.

Her gym attire consisted of a black vest and shorts. The video had the song Main Nai Tuttna being played in the background from the film. Sharing the challenge video, she wrote, "Thankyouuu @tigerjackieshroff ☺️for challenging me !Here you go !! I further nominate @arjunkapoor to take up the #attackchallenge !! Let’s see what you got." Rakul Preet Singh reacted and wrote, "wohoooo ur" with a fire emoticon. Arjun Kapoor, who is nominated by Samantha also commented, "I ain’t got this gym for sure... "

Recently, Rakul kickstarted Attack challenge on Instagram as a part of promotions of her upcoming film Attack with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The attack is slated to hit the theatres on the 1st of April, 2022.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming pan-Indian film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan in lead roles.

