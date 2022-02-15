Samantha to Tamannaah Bhatia: 5 times South divas flaunted their hourglass curves in sleek bodycon dresses

'If you have it, flaunt it' and our actresses make sure to live up to this sage style mantra. As we all know, celebs leave no stone unturned to put their right fashion foot forward, be it at the airport or red carpet event. Samantha has got impeccable fashion sense while Pooja Hegde has got the ability to carry herself with grace.

However, one thing that's common is them flaunting their super fit and toned body in bodycon dresses and we have shortlisted a few of our favourite ones. The South divas are seen wearing body-hugging silhouettes and it has become a versatile pick from desk to a dinner date. Well, bodycon dresses have become a staple and must-have in every woman's wardrobe.

Take a look at how these stunning actresses have managed to pull off figure-flattering bodycon dresses effortlessly.

1. Tamannaah Bhatia:

The gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia time and again flaunts her love for a romantic, feminine aesthetic. The stunner recently shared a look in a blazer style bodycon dress which she accessorised with mini hoop earrings and contrasting strappy green heels.

2. Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde's sequinned bodycon dress is goals. She picked a multi-coloured sequinned dress in full sleeves. She completed her look with open wavvy hair. Loved how she has let her outfit do all the talking?

3. Rakul Preet Singh:

The gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh is Rakul serving us 90s style in her striped ASOS body-con mini teamed with steve Madden lace-up boots.

4. Samantha:

The queen of fashion, Samantha's sequin bodycon dress is a perfect pick for your best friend’s Cocktail party. She flaunted her super fit body in this classic piece and finished out her look with a sleek open hairdo, neutral makeup and accessorised with diamond earrings and long eye-grabbing finger-ring.

5. Kajal Aggarwal:

Mom-to-be Kajal had picked this classic black dress for her at-home bachelorette Party. This beautiful bodycon black dress with fancy sleeves is on our wish list already.

Also Read: Samantha to Kajal Aggarwal: 5 South divas who show us how to style heels the right way with panache