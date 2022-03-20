Samantha, Tamannaah Bhatia to Pooja Hegde: 5 times divas flaunted a bold and ever so stylish look in pantsuit

Actresses like Samantha, Tamannaah Bhatia are the epitome of grace and style. When it comes to fashion, the stunners make sure to turn enough heads. However, specifically with pantsuits, South divas gave us enough styling lessons. From sharp tuxedos to neck plunging blazers and flared pants, the actresses show us how to dress the classic silhouette from meetings to brunches and movie dates.

We have rounded up the ones we loved best, take a look!

1. Pooja Hegde:

Well, yellow has clearly become the new millennial pink but it's still not everyone's cup of team. It is a bright, attention-grabbing colour that comes with a lot of risks. Pooja Hegde opted for a yellow pantsuit and well, she nailed it. The Radhe Shyam actress opted for a yellow bralette with a blazer and pants. She made it look sexy and ever so stylish as she kept her luscious tresses open and accessorised with a layered necklace. Loved it!

2. Tamannaah Bhatia:

The gorgeous Sya Raa actress, Tamannaah Bhatia added a romantic touch to the statement-making attire. She styled her orange power suit with matching heels and completed her look with hair wavy open, on fleek eyebrows and sharp contour. Ok, I'm singing, 'This girl is on fire...'.

3. Samantha:

Take notes from Samantha on how to nail power dressing in a white blazer & dramatic pants. The fashionista completed her classy look with hair tied neatly in a bun and accessorised with golden earrings. Damn, she can pull off anything and everything with confidence.

4. Kajal Aggarwal:

Kajal Aggarwal made a strong case for power dressing in a hot pink pantsuit. Going by her on-point makeup and hair, Kajal is definitely blessed with a great team of makeup artists and hairstylists. The Hey Sinamika actress accessorised the look with mini hoops. Too hot to handle!

5. Shruti Haasan:

Trust Shruti Haasan to exude boss lady vibes in an all-black look. Shruti cannot go wrong with black and her look in a sequin pantsuit is proof. The Salaar actress donned a black pantsuit by Genes Lecoanet Hemant and accessoried her look with a set of gold chains, rings and earrings by RISN.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.