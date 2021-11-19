Samantha, Tamannaah Bhatia to Shruti Haasan, top celebrity looks of the week in South

South celebrities are always a step ahead when it comes to living it up in fashion and style. As we all know, fashion equally plays an important role in the lives of celebs as they are constantly under the watch of lenses and on social media. With it being a Friday yet again, let's take a look at the top dressed actors from the South Indian film industry in the week gone by.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: For an interview, Sam opted for high waist pleated trousers teamed with a wrap blazer by Line Tribe. She accessorised her look with statement earrings. The boss lady nails power dressing yet again in an all-white look.

Tamannaah Bhatia: The Sye Raa actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a metallic silver gown by Gauri & Nainika. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tam completed her look with a deep plum lip shade, eye shadow and hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

Shruti Haasan: For the launch ceremony of her next film co-starring NBK, Shruti dolled up in a floral print lehenga by designer Anushree Brahmbhatt and it is worth Rs 45,000. The organza cape and her hairdo stole the show.

Keerthy Suresh: The National-award winning actress treated us with a stunning look in easy breezy dress. One can see, Keerthy enjoying her tea with the view in her best comfy outfit.

Niharika Konidela: The gorgeous Niharika opted for a black saree by Mishru and teamed it with a multi-coloured embrodered full-sleeved blouse. From head to toe, she looked gorgeous.

Pooja Hegde: The winning look of the week for us is definitely of Pooja Hegde's. While on her vacation to the Maldives, Pooja Hegde opted for a bikini top which she paired with tie-dye pants.

Which is your favourite look of the week? Let us know in the comment section below.