Samantha to Tamannaah Bhatia: South divas show us how to ace sweater tops for all seasons

A chilly cold climate only makes us all want to snuggle in bed all day long. During winters, easy-breezy and cosy sweaters are a perfect pick. However, not to forget, sweaters (not all but a few specific ones) are multi-tasking wardrobes and can be worn for all seasons. They are perfect for moments of relaxation at home or travel.

South divas like Samantha, Pooja Hegde and others show us how to style your simple yet light-weight, pullover knitted sweater top even after winters to look fabulous.

Samantha: The gorgeous Samantha is a true fashionista. She can make a simple top look ultra-stylish. One can see in the photo, Sam styles her light-weight sweater top with ripped jeans and shows us how to ace this most loved and cosy piece even when it's not a chilly cold climate. Loved the colour!

Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia recently turned enough heads with her look at the airport. She opted for a sleeveless turtle-neck beige sweater with pants making it for an uber-cool statement. A low ponytail, mini hoops and minimal makeup rounded off her look.

Here's another look of hers that makes us believe that light-weight sweater tops are meant for all the seasons. The Sye Raa actress teamed her orange sweater top with brown denim jeans and yeah, good to go!

Pooja Hegde: Pooja Hegde's little cute sweater dress or we can call it an oversized top is a perfect pick for an off-duty or airport look. Keeping things comfy, she picked white sneakers with her sweater dress. She is like a true millennial fashionista

Rashmika Mandanna: I've totally got an eye on this cute striped-cropped sweater tee. Rashmika, on her birthday last year, picked this cute top which she teamed it with white high-waist cotton pants.

