Samantha thrilled to work with director Shiva Nirvana for the second time; Says 'Majili to Kushi, killing it'

The relationship between an actor and director is like that of a student and his mentor. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu started work on her second project with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, Kushi. Dropping a picture of the two, the diva wrote on Instagram, "Majili to Kushi @shivanirvana621 killing it".

Kushi has been a topic of discussion among the cinemagoers ever since the mahurat of the drama. The promo of the title track from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's next has also impressed the fans and now they cannot wait to see their magic on the big screens. The background score and songs for the romantic flick have been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame.

Check out the post below:

The cast of the flick also includes Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya, apart from others. The film will cater to a large audience and will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The venture is expected to be out in cinema halls on 23 December this year.

Samantha has previously collaborated with Shiva Nirvana for the 2019 sports drama, Majili. With Naga Chaitanya in the lead, the movie also starred Divyansha Kaushik, Subbaraju, Rao Ramesh and Atul Kulkarni in significant roles, apart from others. Released on 5 April 2019, the film got a positive reaction from both audience and critics. Majili revolves around two lovebirds, who get separated by some unforeseen circumstances. The movie is inspired by K. Viswanath's Sagara Sangamam in 1983.

Meanwhile, Samantha is juggling multiple projects right now. She has Gunasekhar's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda lined up for release in the South. Furthermore, the star will also play the lead in the Bollywood film Citadel and will essay an important part in the Hollywood movie Arrangements of Love.

