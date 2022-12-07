Samantha to Jr. NTR: 6 South actors on 'IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022' list

2022 was yet another exceptional year for South Indian films and actors. There's no denying that South Indian filmmakers are experimenting with the subjects and content in myriad ways, and putting them out on a global level. From the acclaimed technicians, and music to actors and of course, the content, South cinema has pushed the envelope like no other in 2022 as well. Many actors like Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have managed to set a new benchmark in 2022. According to the 'IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 list', 6 actors- Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhanush, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Yash are among the top actors in the list with Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan Teja are being celebrated for the magnum opus film, RRR. This SS Rajamouli directorial has become the third highest-grossing film ever in India. The Hindi version of the film put big numbers in North India.

On the other hand, Dhanush is being recognized as he was paired opposite Hollywood stars like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the Russo Brothers' Netflix film The Gray Man. Besides this, he had 3 Tamil releases this year- Maaran, Thiruchitrambalam and Naane Varuvean. Samantha, on the other hand, won the hearts of the audience with another powerful performance in the latest film, Yashoda. Her film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi received a phenomenal response this year.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun has clearly owned this year by winning big awards and titles including him representing India in New York as Grand Marshall at the annual Indian day parade. His film Pushpa was also selected by the Moscow International Film Festival under the category, 'BlockBuster hits around the world' and was screened on 30th August 2022. Kannada superstar Yash had an outstanding year as KGF: Chapter 2 took the box office by storm worldwide.