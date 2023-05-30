Samantha to Keerthy Suresh: South celebs hail MS Dhoni and celebrate CSK's big win at IPL

The Indian Premier League has come to an end as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifted the trophy. On May 29, MS Dhoni's CSK played against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) and made history as they won the fifth IPL championship trophy. The match made everyone hooked to the screen with Dhoni's wicket-keeping and Jadeja's 6 and 4 with the last balls.

Yellove is celebrating the big win. Social media is abuzz with congratulations and wishes for Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the men in yellow. As CSK won the IPL 2023 trophy, celebrities like Keerthy Suresh, Samanth, and many others expressed their happiness on their respective social media pages.

Check out celebs' reactions to CSK's win IPL 2023 trophy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an iconic moment from the match on her Instagram story and added a yellow heart.

Kalidas Jayaram hailed cricketer Jadeja on the big win of CSK and wrote, "I was one among many who used to wish jaddu got out whenever he came to bat just coz I could see Dhoni bat..this is the best reply you could give to people like me."

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who attended every match of CSK, was ecstatic after the win. She visited the stadium in Ahmedabad for the final match. Trisha took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "CSK.....I am dumbstruck. Yassssssss yaaaasssss yassssss!!!!

Keerthy Suresh congratulated the CSK team by sharing clips of the winning moment. She wrote, "What a nail biting match!!!! Jadduu just ended it with style!!! Congratulations @chennaiipl, it’s been an exciting night!!! #IPLFinal2023 #CSKvsGT @ravindra.jadeja.'

Anirudh Ravichander was pumped up after CSK's five-wicket win against Gujarat Titans. Lokesh Kanagaraj posted a picture of Dhoni and a lion together while Udhayanidhi heaped praises on Dhoni and Jadeja.

Khushbu Sundar posted a few photos of Dhoni and wrote, "From our home to you @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL team!!

Load an loads of love and more love! Thanks for bringing the #IPL2023 cup home. After everything.. all the wait,the anticipation,the pressure & the master deliverance later, we..emerge victors!CSK!"

Nivetha Thomas also celebrated the win of CSK as he tweeted, "At the end, just wanted to see the man smile again. @msdhonib I have lost my voice but gained one heavily happy heart!This was everything."



