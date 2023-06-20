Samantha to Mahesh Babu: Celebs congratulate new parents Ram Charan-Upasana on baby girl

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have become parents as they welcomed a baby girl. On June 20, the actor's wife delivered their first child at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad during the wee hours in the presence of family. The mega family including Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, Sneha, Sreeja, Sushmitha, and others also visited the hospital to see the newborn. The mega family is super excited and joyful with the arrival of the baby girl.

Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi, who has become a grandfather, has no bounds to his happiness. The megastar has so far visited the hospital twice and also addressed the media as he spoke about his granddaughter. Well, ever since the good news came out, congratulations have been pouring in for the new parents from family, friends, relatives, and others. Several celebs like Samantha, Mahesh Babu, and others took to social media to congratulate the couple.

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy visited the hospital this morning to see the baby girl. Soon after, the Pushpa actor took to Instagram and penned his congratulatory wishes. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to my sweetest golden-hearted brother and my dearest kind-hearted lady for the precious new arrival. Super happy for proud grand parents @chiranjeevikonidela garu and Surekha garu. #megaprincess."

Check out celebs wishes for new parents Ram Charan and Upasana on baby girl



Lavanya Tripathi, who recently got engaged to Varun Tej, took to Instagram to congratulate the couple. She wrote, “Congratulations to the beautiful couple on the arrival of their little princess. Your baby has a head start on life with you both as her parents! Wishing you and the little one all the love and happiness(

Varun Tej also sent his wishes to his brother and sister-in-law as he wrote on Twitter, Congrats to my dear Anna & vadhina!

Welcome home lil one!."

Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared Pinkvilla's post as she congratulated Ram and Upasana on Instagram. She wrote, “Wohoooooo congratulations @alwayaramcharan @upasanakonidela May she be blessed with all the love n joy."

Mahesh Babu, who is also the father of daughter Sitara, also congratulated the new parents. He wrote, "Big congratulations

@AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela on the newest addition to your family! Welcome to parenthood."

Samantha is super excited to meet Ram Charan and Upasana's little one as she wrote on her Instagram story, "so happy for both of you. Can't wait to meet the little princess," tagging the couple with heart emojis.

Mega Princess arrives

After 11 years of marriage, the power couple welcomed the baby girl into their life. The preparations to welcome the newborn have already begun and the entire family is super excited. In fact, grandfather Chiranjeevi also revealed her nickname, which is 'Little Mega Princess'.

