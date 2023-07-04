Samantha to Pooja Hegde: 5 times divas called for attention in the exposed side open back dress

Cut-outs, the fashion trend, probably is Gen-Z’s newest obsession but is quite an 'it' thing in the fashion world and among celebrity stylists. Inspired by the '90s, the keyhole, exposed side or open-back dresses are the hottest trend of the year and the celebs can be seen flaunting their love for the same. Dresses with multiple cut-outs also make for your favorite fierce looks. Going by celebrities like Samantha, and Rashmika Mandanna's looks, the cut-out fashion trend will clearly be sticking around for a few more seasons.

Here’s how to master the ab-sides-reveal look in style:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the cut-out game a notch higher in a sexy maxi dress by Cult Gaia. The easy-breezy dress came with a bra silhouette back and side cutouts. Samantha paired this stunning piece with a pair of Valentino pumps worth Rs 91,000 approx. If you're ready for a night of dancing by the beach with your bae, the dress is worth all the hype. Sam kept it minimal by wearing nothing but just a pair of hoops in accessories.

Rashmika Mandanna

One of my favorite looks on the list right now! Rashmika Mandanna wore this printed cut-out dress during her holiday in the Maldives. A perfect pick for the hottest days, Rashmika's outfit is a brilliant combination of chic, strikingly feminine, and comfortable, and for a relaxed beach holiday. The Pushpa 2 actress completed the look with a high ponytail and sunglasses.

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna is known for her glamorous style statement. Be it at the airport or at red-carpet events, Khanna sure knows how to turn enough heads. Her look in the XENA maxi dress is my personal favorite for many reasons. One can see, the dress in brows features a drawstring shoulder and a cutout for a versatile look. A skirt-like look from the bottom gives this dress a hint of romanticism. Raashii completed the look with open hair

Pooja Hegde

At the special screening of The Night Manager, Pooja Hegde wore a blue bodycon dress by Forever New. Looking stunning as always, Pooja wore the outfit with black heels. Perfect date night outfit, Pooja kept the look minimal and pulled it off effortlessly.

Kiara Advani

The gorgeous, Kiara Advani's white and blue floral maxi dress by Arpita Mehta is all you need for a romantic date night. The dress featuring a cut-out at the back adds oomph to the overall look. Kiara left her hair open and completed the look with minimal makeup, and accessorized with oxidized earrings and bangles.



