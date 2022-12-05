Samantha to Shruti Haasan: South divas struggling with health issues

When we see our beloved South actresses we focus on their picture-perfect bodies, glowing skin, shiny tresses, and stylish clothes. However, what we fail to realize is what all goes behind that scintillating appearance. In the recent past, social media has helped bridge the gap between celebrities and their fans. Over the years, several stars have opened up about their health issues on the internet.

This brings us to our topic of the day. Today, we will be taking a look at some actresses who continue to make a mark professionally despite battling severe health issues.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Back in October this year, the Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture from the hospital. Her post was accompanied by a heartfelt note about her struggle with Myositis, an autoimmune disease leading to the inflammation of the muscles, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you...THIS TOO SHALL PASS."



Nayanthara Lady Superstar Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actresses in the South film fraternity. She will soon be stepping into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The star has been blessed with beautiful skin. However, it might be surprising to know that according to reports, the actress is suffering from a mysterious skin disorder. It is further reported that whenever the Bodyguard actress eats Non-Veg she gets rashes and boils all over her body, making it difficult for her to use makeup.

Shruti Haasan In June 2022, Salaar actress Shruti Haasan shared a video of her intense workout session on Instagram, along with the following note on her struggle with PCOS, "Work out with me... I’ve been Facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and endometriosis - women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do it’s best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out - my body isn’t perfect right now but m heart is... keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know o sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ….! I’m so happy to share this with all of you."

Poonam Kaur The most recent actress to be diagnosed with a long-term disease is Poonam Kaur. The Tollywood star recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, "Fibromyalgia is when a motivated person with lots of plans is forced to slow down and rest"

Ileana D'Cruz Ileana D'Cruz, who has been a part of the South cinema for many years had revealed that she is suffering from body dysmorphia, a psychological condition making a person feel unhappy with their physical appearance. Speaking during an interview with Hindustan Times, she was quoted saying, “That’s the problem with body dysmorphia. No matter what size you are, no matter what number you are on the scale, you will always find fault with yourself. And the problem is you end up asking people to validate your fears."