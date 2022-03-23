Samantha unfollows Naga Chaitanya on Instagram after months of separation

After months of separation, Samantha has now unfollowed her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram. While she deleted their pics in October itself, today she has unfollowed him on the photo-sharing app. However, Naga Chaitanya still follows Samantha on Instagram. The couple announced separation with a joint statement in October 2021.

Samantha has unfollowed Naga Chaitanya on Instagram. While she continues to follow Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni and other family members of the Akkineni clan, she has unfollowed Chay.

After unfollowing him, Samantha shared a cryptic post under the hashtag #MyMommaSaid, which read, "Sometimes, the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes, it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly 'keep going, you got this."

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced that they have parted ways as husband and wife. The couple ended their four years of marriage and the news took social media by storm. "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on," the former couple released the statement on Instagram.

Samantha has now moved on in life and is busy with her professional life. the actress is making sure to do winders with her every project and her pipeline of movies are proof of it. While in the South, after hogging all the limelight with her social song Oo Antava in Pushpa, she is waiting for the release of two movies namely Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the actress is also busy shooting for pan Indian film Yashoda.

Apart from this, the actress is all set to make a debut in Bollywood with Raj & Dk's project Citadel with Varun Dhawan and a Hollywood debut with Arrangements Of Love with John Philips.

